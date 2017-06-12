Cycling | Katarzyna Niewiadoma rides to victory in Womena s Tour

CYCLING enthusiasts were out in force to cheer the top women cyclists in the world last week as they tackled the tough stages of the Ovo Energy Women's Tour which visited the Moorlands. Amy Pieters of the Netherlands won Stage 2, which started in Stoke before setting off for Stone, Uttoxeter, Rocester, Cheadle and Leek and finishing in Hanley.

