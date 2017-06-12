Cycling | Katarzyna Niewiadoma rides to victory in Womena s Tour
CYCLING enthusiasts were out in force to cheer the top women cyclists in the world last week as they tackled the tough stages of the Ovo Energy Women's Tour which visited the Moorlands. Amy Pieters of the Netherlands won Stage 2, which started in Stoke before setting off for Stone, Uttoxeter, Rocester, Cheadle and Leek and finishing in Hanley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your Leek Paper.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Bicycle Air Pump Horn 120DB Super Loud Inst...
|Jun 13
|NewYorkView
|1
|Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border...
|May '17
|Wildchild
|1
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC