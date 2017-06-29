Cycling - Anything is possible, says French hope Bardet
The Tour de France has not had a home champion since 1985, but after Romain Bardet's second-placed finish last year there are high hopes that the wine-loving 26-year-old could be sipping champagne on the Champs Elysees in three weeks' time. Cycling - Tour de France cycling race - The 146 km Stage 19 from Albertville to Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc, France - 22/07/2016 - AG2R La Mondiale rider Romain Bardet of France wins on the finish line.
