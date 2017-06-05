Criterium du Dauphine: Ill Kristoff a...

Criterium du Dauphine: Ill Kristoff abandons after missing out in stage 5 sprint

16 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

Alexander Kristoff heads home empty handed from the Criterium du Dauphine after five stages. Despite his Katusha-Alpecin team working hard for the Norwegian on the last sprint day of the stage race for 2017, Kristoff could only manage sixth place behind a quartet of Frenchman and German neo-pro Phil Bauhaus.

Chicago, IL

