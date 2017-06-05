Crit Rium Du Dauphin 2017 - Stage 7 i...

Crit Rium Du Dauphin 2017 - Stage 7 incl. Video Highlights

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Daily Peloton

Alpe D'Huez, France - June 10, 2017: Stage 7 of the Criterium du Dauphine took the riders over five distinct and arduous climbs before finishing on top of the infamous Alpe D'Huez where Team Sky's Peter Kennaugh claimed the day's victory. it is the Brits second win at the Dauphine the after he won the inaugural stage in Albertville in 2015 Aoste, France - June 10, 2017: [L-R] Koen Bouwman King of the Mountains jersey; Emanuel Buchmann White jersey; Richie Porte yellow jersey; Arnaud Demare Green jersey the start line of Stage 7 of the Criterium du Dauphine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Peloton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border... May '17 Wildchild 1
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar '17 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar '17 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes (Dec '16) Dec '16 Batt21 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,477 • Total comments across all topics: 281,680,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC