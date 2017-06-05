Crit Rium Du Dauphin 2017 - Stage 7 incl. Video Highlights

Alpe D'Huez, France - June 10, 2017: Stage 7 of the Criterium du Dauphine took the riders over five distinct and arduous climbs before finishing on top of the infamous Alpe D'Huez where Team Sky's Peter Kennaugh claimed the day's victory. it is the Brits second win at the Dauphine the after he won the inaugural stage in Albertville in 2015 Aoste, France - June 10, 2017: [L-R] Koen Bouwman King of the Mountains jersey; Emanuel Buchmann White jersey; Richie Porte yellow jersey; Arnaud Demare Green jersey the start line of Stage 7 of the Criterium du Dauphine.

