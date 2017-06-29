Craft-Bamboo Racing back on the podiu...

Craft-Bamboo Racing back on the podium in Hungary

Lukoil Craft-Bamboo Racing has made a triumphant return to the TCR International Series podium at the Hungaroring, with Pepe Oriola fighting his way up from P7 to finish second in race two. The Spaniard had a strong weekend in Budapest, finishing fifth in race one to help move him up the championship ladder to fifth place with 109 points.

