Coquard left out of Direct Energie's Tour de France team

Bryan Coquard has missed out on a spot in Direct Energie 's Tour de France squad after he said that he would leave the team at the end of the season. Former yellow jersey wearer, Thomas Voeckler is set to head-up the team as he rides his final Grand Boucle, while Sylvain Chavanel another wearer of the yellow jersey has earned a birth in the squad.

