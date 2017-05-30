Cookson begins re-election bid with new manifesto

Brian Cookson's manifesto penned in to become UCI president in 2013 was called " Restoring Trust, Leading Change ", but his unnamed plan for the next four years should he be re-elected in September is far humbler in its declarations. When the Briton moved to unseat Pat McQuaid four years ago, the UCI was embroiled in controversy following USADA's case against Lance Armstrong, and it faced accusations of failing in combating doping.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.