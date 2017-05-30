Community and Pacific leaders honoured
The Minister for Pacific Peoples and the Community and Voluntary Sector, Alfred Ngaro, says this year's Queens Birthday Honours list recognises the depth of leadership and commitment of those working in the community. "These honours are an important, and well-deserved, recognition of people who have worked tirelessly in their communities to make a difference," says Mr Ngaro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border...
|May '17
|Wildchild
|1
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC