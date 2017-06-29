Colorado Classic unveils routes in Colorado Springs, other cities with emphasis on loops and laps
Riders in the fifth stage of the 2012 USA Pro Challenge pass by Balanced Rock at the entrance to the Garden of the Gods Friday afternoon. Tyler Farrar sprinted to win the stage that finished in downtown Colorado Springs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Bicycle Air Pump Horn 120DB Super Loud Inst...
|Tue
|NewYorkView
|1
|Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border...
|May '17
|Wildchild
|1
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC