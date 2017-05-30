Chris Froome: My biggest Tour de Fran...

Chris Froome: My biggest Tour de France threats are Porte, Contador, Bardet

Chris Froome has named Richie Porte , Alberto Contador and last year's runner-up Romain Bardet as his main contenders for the Tour de France . Froome did not, however, point to Nairo Quintana , saying that the Colombian may suffer from the challenge of doing the Tour and the Giro d'Italia in the same season.

