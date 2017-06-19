Chris Froome in talks to extend Team ...

Chris Froome in talks to extend Team Sky contract as Tour de France nears

23 hrs ago Read more: Milford Mercury

Three-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome is negotiating an extension to his contract at Team Sky in a move which would likely secure the future of the British squad. Team Sky were founded by Sir Dave Brailsford in 2009 and launched in 2010, with Froome joining from their inception.

