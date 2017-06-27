Century old tradition of Moira Arch u...

Century old tradition of Moira Arch under threat after road works tarmac over fittings

1 hr ago

Road improvement works carried out on the Main Street earlier this year removed the holes that housed the arch so it was unable to go up, as is tradition. However committee member, Mark McCormack told the Star that he hopes the situation will be rectified on Thursday when Department of Infastructure staff re-install the anchor slots, allowing for the Orange Arch to be erected on Monday.

Chicago, IL

