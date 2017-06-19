Cardiac 'anomaly' forces Navardauskas...

Cardiac 'anomaly' forces Navardauskas out for at least one month

Heinrich Haussler returned to riding Saturday following a recent arthroscopic treatment of his knee, while Ramunas Navarduaskas is out for at least a month after tests detected a cardiac arrhythmia. "All is going very good after the arthroscopy, no pain, not much swelling and I feel good," Haussler said.

