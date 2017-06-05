British Cycling overhaul medical prac...

British Cycling overhaul medical practices after independent investigation

20 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

Following an independent review, British Cycling is set to overhaul its medical governance, which will see it, among making other steps, appoint a new 'Head of Medicine.' The governing body will also create a Clinical Governance Committee, which will report to the board, and a rider health function within the medical team, in order to reduce the risk of injury and perform research into 'mental health mitigation'.

