British Cycling overhaul medical practices after independent investigation
Following an independent review, British Cycling is set to overhaul its medical governance, which will see it, among making other steps, appoint a new 'Head of Medicine.' The governing body will also create a Clinical Governance Committee, which will report to the board, and a rider health function within the medical team, in order to reduce the risk of injury and perform research into 'mental health mitigation'.
