British Cycling board faces major shake-up after governance changes
The UCI president Brian Cookson with British Cycling president Bob Howden for the Hon Kong handover for the 2017 Worlds Many of the directors on the British Cycling board could be replaced in July as part of shake-up of the governing body following a string of scandals and investigations. Great Britain continued to be successful on the track at the 2016 Rio Olympics but the national governing body has been in turmoil since former Great Britain track sprinter Jess Varnish made allegations of sexism against former technical director Shane Sutton more than a year ago.
