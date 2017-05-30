BMC's new Teammachine offers disc or rim brakes and greater integration

With the unveiling of the third generation Teammachine SLR01, BMC join the growing list of manufacturers to offer a premium race bike with rim and disc brake options. BMC's most important model has defined the company's progress the first generation in 2011 was BMC's first carbon monocoque, and helped Cadel Evans to his 2011 Tour win, and Philippe Gilbert to his 2012 world championship title.

