BMC's new Teammachine offers disc or ...

BMC's new Teammachine offers disc or rim brakes and greater integration

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

With the unveiling of the third generation Teammachine SLR01, BMC join the growing list of manufacturers to offer a premium race bike with rim and disc brake options. BMC's most important model has defined the company's progress the first generation in 2011 was BMC's first carbon monocoque, and helped Cadel Evans to his 2011 Tour win, and Philippe Gilbert to his 2012 world championship title.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border... May 2 Wildchild 1
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar '17 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar '17 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,788 • Total comments across all topics: 281,455,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC