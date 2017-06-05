Beijing rejects 'irresponsible' U.S. ...

Beijing rejects 'irresponsible' U.S. remarks on South China Sea

China has expressed "firm opposition" to remarks made by U.S. Pentagon chief James Mattis during a regional defense summit over the weekend, after he criticized Beijing's "militarization" of the South China Sea. Washington has repeatedly expressed concerns that China's development of artificial islands in the region poses a threat to freedom of navigation through its waters, a major artery for international trade.

