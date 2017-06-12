Bardet with work to do ahead of the Tour de France
Every time the television cameras focused in on Romain Bardet and the commentators mentioned his name, roars of support erupted from the crowds gathered on the Plateau de Solaison for the final stage of the Critrium du Dauphin . The hopes and affection of the home nation were of course stoked by his second place at last year's Tour de France and, after a shaky start to 2017, Bardet steadied the ship in the past week.
