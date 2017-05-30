Aru in the dark about his form before...

Aru in the dark about his form before the Criterium du Dauphine

Fabio Aru has admitted that the Critrium du Dauphin marks a new start to his season after almost two months out of action with a series of injury and illness. The Astana rider has not raced since March 11, when he quit Tirreno-Adriatico with a nasty bout of bronchitis.

