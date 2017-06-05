Arnaud Demare darts to Criterium du D...

Arnaud Demare darts to Criterium du Dauphine stage win

Frenchman Arnaud Demare won the second stage of the Criterium du Dauphine, a 171-km flat ride from Saint-Chamond to Arlanc on Monday. BMC Racing's Nicolas Roche is 28th in the general classification after his 53rd-place finish, with his cousin Dan Martin - 67th in today's second stage - four places back in 32nd for Quick-Step Floors.

