Armstrong-era cycling boss Verbruggen dies

FORMER international cycling union president Hein Verbruggen, in charge during the reign of disgraced doping offender Lance Armstrong, has died aged 75. The Dutchman headed the UCI from 1991-2005 and long rejected claims he was too lenient with the American cyclist, who later admitted to years of systematic doping and was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles and banned for life. An independent commission in 2015 found the UCI management team under Verbruggen, a long-time former International Olympic Committee member, showed leniency, especially towards Armstrong, in the fight against doping.

