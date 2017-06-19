American Flat Track: Briar Bauman's B...

American Flat Track: Briar Bauman's Big Night At Lima Half-Mile

11 hrs ago Read more: Motorcyclist Magazine

Racers hate losing. But it's safe to say that no one in the American Flat Track paddock was upset to see Briar Bauman score his first win on a twin in the Grand National Championship at the Lima Half-Mile.

Chicago, IL

