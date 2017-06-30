After doping age, Tour start in Germa...

After doping age, Tour start in Germany is a 'Grand Return'

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

The Tour de France calls its start the "Grand Depart." This year it feels more like the "Grand Return."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buy Nothing Day + Carnivalesque Rebellion | Adb... (Nov '10) Thu BuyPhartsx 3
The Bicycle Air Pump Horn 120DB Super Loud Inst... Jun 13 NewYorkView 1
News Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border... May '17 Wildchild 1
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar '17 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar '17 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,104 • Total comments across all topics: 282,148,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC