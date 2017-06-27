A 'pocket lab' that tests blood in 30 seconds could change how Tour de France cyclists train
George Bennett, who in May won North America's biggest bike race, the Tour of California, says he's used Ember as part of his training for the Tour de France. In a first for the Tour de France , a professional cycling team is using a blood-testing technology that almost instantly tells riders how their bodies are reacting to training and racing, and it could change how the world's best bike racers prepare for target events.
