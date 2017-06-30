A late debut in the Tour de France: Taylor Phinney's scars tell why
When the Tour de France begins Saturday, with riders zipping along the banks of the Rhine, their heads down and their legs churning, you'll have to pay close attention to spot the Americans in the field of nearly 200. Very close.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buy Nothing Day + Carnivalesque Rebellion | Adb... (Nov '10)
|Thu
|BuyPhartsx
|3
|The Bicycle Air Pump Horn 120DB Super Loud Inst...
|Jun 13
|NewYorkView
|1
|Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border...
|May '17
|Wildchild
|1
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC