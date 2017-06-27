A cycling homecoming: Tony Martin and the Tour de France start in Germany

It's fairly rare for Christian Prudhomme, the Tour de France director, to name one rider as a stand-out favourite for a stage. But when even Prudhomme predicts on the Tour's website that in the opening time trial in Dusseldorf "a multiple world-champion boosted by the support of his fans could well be the fastest man," it's pretty clear whom he's talking about.

