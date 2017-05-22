Zipp's new 302 Carbon Clincher loses ...

Zipp's new 302 Carbon Clincher loses dimples, adds affordability

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

Are you lusting after some of that Zipp carbon aero goodness but don't want to spend the equivalent of a new kitchen on a set of wheels? If so, Zipp's new 302 Carbon Clincher might be for you. This 45mm-deep, 1,299 / $1,500, wheelset offers the cheapest ticket yet to Zipp's full-carbon prom, and it's launching in both rim brake and disc brake variants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border... May 2 Wildchild 1
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar '17 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar '17 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,587 • Total comments across all topics: 281,219,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC