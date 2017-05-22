Zipp's new 302 Carbon Clincher loses dimples, adds affordability

Are you lusting after some of that Zipp carbon aero goodness but don't want to spend the equivalent of a new kitchen on a set of wheels? If so, Zipp's new 302 Carbon Clincher might be for you. This 45mm-deep, 1,299 / $1,500, wheelset offers the cheapest ticket yet to Zipp's full-carbon prom, and it's launching in both rim brake and disc brake variants.

