World champ Sagan wins Stage 3 of Tour of California
" Peter Sagan was so far back of the leaders after making the final turn to the finish, and turned up the speed so quickly to overcome them, that he couldn't even remember which riders he passed. The world champion freelanced through the peloton near the end of the third stage of the Tour of California, then showed his form by out-sprinting Rick Zabel and Simone Consonni " and everyone else, it seemed " on the uphill to the finish line to claim victory on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border...
|May 2
|Wildchild
|1
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC