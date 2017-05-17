World champ Sagan wins Stage 3 of Tou...

World champ Sagan wins Stage 3 of Tour of California

15 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Peter Sagan was so far back of the leaders after making the final turn to the finish, and turned up the speed so quickly to overcome them, that he couldn't even remember which riders he passed. The world champion freelanced through the peloton near the end of the third stage of the Tour of California, then showed his form by out-sprinting Rick Zabel and Simone Consonni " and everyone else, it seemed " on the uphill to the finish line to claim victory on Tuesday.

