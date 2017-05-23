World Bicycle Relief and the Power of...

World Bicycle Relief and the Power of Bicycles at Musette Caffe – May 25-27

Musette Caffe, a popular cycling-themed coffee shop in downtown Vancouver is hosting several events to raise money for World Bicycle Relief with legendary Canadian rider, Alex Stieda, the first North American to wear the fabled Tour de France yellow jersey, on board. Thursday, May 25 includes an evening with Stieda at Musette Caffe from 6-9pm.

