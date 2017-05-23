World Bicycle Relief and the Power of Bicycles at Musette Caffe – May 25-27
Musette Caffe, a popular cycling-themed coffee shop in downtown Vancouver is hosting several events to raise money for World Bicycle Relief with legendary Canadian rider, Alex Stieda, the first North American to wear the fabled Tour de France yellow jersey, on board. Thursday, May 25 includes an evening with Stieda at Musette Caffe from 6-9pm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pedal.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border...
|May 2
|Wildchild
|1
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC