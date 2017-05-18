War with North Korea would be tragic:...

War with North Korea would be tragic: US military chief

US defence chief James Mattis delivered a sombre caution on North Korea saying any military attempts to resolve the crisis would be "tragic on an unbelievable scale". Mattis was speaking on Friday to reporters at the Pentagon, days after North Korea test-fired what analysts say was its longest-range rocket yet.

