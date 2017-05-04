Vegni holds fire on Bardiani-CSF exclusion from Giro d'Italia
Giro d'Italia head Mauro Vegni has said that he is legally obliged to hold fire on the possible exclusion of the Bardiani-CSF team following the two non-negative cases for doping which emerged on the eve of the race. It emerged just after the Giro teams presentation on Thursday evening that GH-Releasing Peptides were detected in out-of-competition samples from Stefano Pirazzi and Nicola Ruffoni, and the pair were suspended, though any formal sanction and possible team punishment will have to wait until B-sample analysis confirms the original findings.
