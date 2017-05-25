Vandenbergh leaves hospital after two weeks
The Belgian was involved in a mass crash with only 22 kilometres left in the race's opening stage, with the field going an estimated 60 kph. He was said to be bleeding from the nose and mouth, leading to fears of a brain hemorrhage.
