Van Garderen adapting to a new style of racing at Giro d'Italia

During his tilts at the Tour de France, Tejay van Garderen has tended to spend the bulk of the opening week ensconced in the middle of a phalanx of eight BMC teammates, but the American has been travelling rather more lightly thus far on the Giro d'Italia . With so many sinuous, narrow roads in the race's opening phase, van Garderen has been protected by a more compact Praetorian guard, while others on the team such as stage 6 winner Silvan Dillier have been given the freedom to seek out occasional opportunities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.