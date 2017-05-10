Van Garderen adapting to a new style ...

Van Garderen adapting to a new style of racing at Giro d'Italia

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

During his tilts at the Tour de France, Tejay van Garderen has tended to spend the bulk of the opening week ensconced in the middle of a phalanx of eight BMC teammates, but the American has been travelling rather more lightly thus far on the Giro d'Italia . With so many sinuous, narrow roads in the race's opening phase, van Garderen has been protected by a more compact Praetorian guard, while others on the team such as stage 6 winner Silvan Dillier have been given the freedom to seek out occasional opportunities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border... May 2 Wildchild 1
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar '17 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar '17 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,289 • Total comments across all topics: 281,030,086

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC