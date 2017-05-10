Van Garderen adapting to a new style of racing at Giro d'Italia
During his tilts at the Tour de France, Tejay van Garderen has tended to spend the bulk of the opening week ensconced in the middle of a phalanx of eight BMC teammates, but the American has been travelling rather more lightly thus far on the Giro d'Italia . With so many sinuous, narrow roads in the race's opening phase, van Garderen has been protected by a more compact Praetorian guard, while others on the team such as stage 6 winner Silvan Dillier have been given the freedom to seek out occasional opportunities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border...
|May 2
|Wildchild
|1
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC