UPDATE 3-Trading powers BNP Paribas profit, lifts expectations for other banks

PARIS, May 3 Profit at BNP Paribas rose by more than forecast in the first quarter, driven by fixed income and equities trading and raising expectations of a similar performance by rivals such as Societe Generale . France's biggest bank said on Wednesday first-quarter net income rose to 1.89 billion euros , beating the average profit estimate of 1.6 billion in a Reuters poll and lifting its shares by 0.5 percent, while SocGen rose 1.3 percent and Credit Agricole 0.9 percent.

