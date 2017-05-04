UPDATE 1-Saudi central bank chief say...

UPDATE 1-Saudi central bank chief says does not see more bank mergers in pipeline

Read more: Reuters

May 4 Saudi Arabia's central bank governor Ahmed al-Kholifey said on Thursday that he did not see more bank mergers looming, after Alawwal Bank and Saudi British Bank agreed last week to start talks on a possible merger. Reuters reported in March that French bank Credit Agricole had picked JPMorgan to advise it on a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi.

