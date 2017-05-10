UPDATE 1-French bank Credit Agricole's Q1 profits surge higher
May 11 French bank Credit Agricole reported a near fourfold increase in first-quarter profit, as it moved on from a complex revamp of shareholding ties with its parent group and benefited from a surge in trading activity. Credit Agricole, whose asset management arm Amundi is buying rival Pioneer Investments from Unicredit for 3.6 billion euros, said net income rose to 845 million euros from 227 million last year, when results were hit by restructuring costs.
