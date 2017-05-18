UPDATE 1-Conglomerate Bouygues keeps goals as telecoms arm improves in Q1
PARIS, May 17 A stronger performance in telecoms enabled French conglomerate Bouygues to post a smaller-than-expected first quarter group operating loss, and the company vowed to increase its earnings further over the full year. Deputy Chief Executive Philippe Marien also told reporters on a conference call that Bouygues expected the election of French president Emmanuel Macron to be positive for the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border...
|May 2
|Wildchild
|1
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC