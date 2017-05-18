UPDATE 1-Conglomerate Bouygues keeps ...

UPDATE 1-Conglomerate Bouygues keeps goals as telecoms arm improves in Q1

PARIS, May 17 A stronger performance in telecoms enabled French conglomerate Bouygues to post a smaller-than-expected first quarter group operating loss, and the company vowed to increase its earnings further over the full year. Deputy Chief Executive Philippe Marien also told reporters on a conference call that Bouygues expected the election of French president Emmanuel Macron to be positive for the company.

