UCI announce four-round 2017-18 Track World Cup schedule

10 hrs ago

There will be three new venues for the UCI's 2017-18 Track World Cup series with Pruszkw, Milton and Santiago to host the premier event for the first time. Manchester's velodrome will host the Track World Cup for the first time since the 2013-14 season as the second of the four rounds.

