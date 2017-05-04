TSG Heads To Japan, China For Final SEA Games Preparations
Terengganu Pro-Asia Cycling Team , Terengganu's professional cycling team will be heading to Japan and China as the final phase of training for the SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur starting on Aug 14. TSG chief executive officer Ahmad Farhan Abdul Wahab said 15 TSG riders would be going to Japan on May 20 to compete in the Tour of Japan under chief coach Jeremy Hunt with the assistance of Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border...
|May 2
|Wildchild
|1
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC