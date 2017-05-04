TSG Heads To Japan, China For Final SEA Games Preparations

Terengganu Pro-Asia Cycling Team , Terengganu's professional cycling team will be heading to Japan and China as the final phase of training for the SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur starting on Aug 14. TSG chief executive officer Ahmad Farhan Abdul Wahab said 15 TSG riders would be going to Japan on May 20 to compete in the Tour of Japan under chief coach Jeremy Hunt with the assistance of Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz.

