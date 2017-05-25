Trump Tries to Make NATO Spending Dem...

Trump Tries to Make NATO Spending Demand Stick

Read more: Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph

At the NATO summit in Brussels today, President Trump reiterated a demand that NATO members increase their defense spending to counter threats presented by terrorism, immigration, Russia, and those on NATO's southern borders. The demand has lost some of its punch since Europe more or less called the President's bluff after Defense Secretary James Mattis first insisted American taxpayers could no longer "carry a disproportionate share of the defense of western values" in February.

Chicago, IL

