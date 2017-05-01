Trump 'not happy' with Dems' victory lap on budget bill

President Donald Trump and his top officials' frustrations with Democrats' victory lap over the budget negotiations spilled over into the White House briefing room Tuesday as two Cabinet-level officials took to the podium. Homeland Security secretary John Kelly and Office of Management and Budget director Mick Mulvaney made the White House's most forceful case yet that the bipartisan budget deal amounted to a major win for the White House and a loss for Democrats.

