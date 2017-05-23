Trump admin to extend protections for...

Trump admin to extend protections for Haitians 6 months

More than 58,000 Haitians who stayed in the United States under special protections since the catastrophic 2010 natural disaster will be permitted to remain another six months, U.S. immigration officials said today. While the DHS officials repeatedly made clear they were making the decision based on the criteria set forth in the legislation creating the temporary protected status , they strongly urged that recipients from Haiti take the next six months to prepare for the potential expiration in January.

