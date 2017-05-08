Trek-Segafredo announces Tour of Cali...

Trek-Segafredo announces Tour of California roster - News shorts

Trek-Segafredo has named the eight riders who will compete May 14-21 in the Amgen Tour of California , with US champion Greg Daniel leading the way and sprint ace John Degenkolb looking to add a California stage win or two to his palmares. Peter Stetina, a California resident who carried the general classification banner for the team last year, is competing this year at the Giro d'Italia and will miss the inaugural WorldTour race in California, so overall responsibilities will likely fall to veteran Spaniard Haimar Zubeldia.

