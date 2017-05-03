Tour of the Battenkill cancelled

22 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

After what may have been the shortest-ever appearance on the UCI calendar, the Tour of the Battenkill has been cancelled, according to an email race promoter Dieter Drake sent to teams on Monday. In a copy of the email sent to Cyclingnews by one of the team directors, Drake wrote simply "Cancelled.

