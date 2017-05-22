Tour of Southland 2017 likely swansong for NZ cyclist Greg Henderson

The likely inclusion of five-time Olympian Greg Henderson for his cycling swansong in the field for the 2017 Tour of Southland has administrators excited. The 40-year-old expert lead-out rider recently completed the Tour of California, where he finished 25th for his United Healthcare team, 14 minutes behind general classification winner George Bennett and he is looking to return to New Zealand for October's Tour of Southland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southland Times.