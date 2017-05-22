Tour of Southland 2017 likely swansong for NZ cyclist Greg Henderson
The likely inclusion of five-time Olympian Greg Henderson for his cycling swansong in the field for the 2017 Tour of Southland has administrators excited. The 40-year-old expert lead-out rider recently completed the Tour of California, where he finished 25th for his United Healthcare team, 14 minutes behind general classification winner George Bennett and he is looking to return to New Zealand for October's Tour of Southland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southland Times.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border...
|May 2
|Wildchild
|1
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC