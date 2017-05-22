Tour of Southland 2017 likely swanson...

Tour of Southland 2017 likely swansong for NZ cyclist Greg Henderson

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Southland Times

The likely inclusion of five-time Olympian Greg Henderson for his cycling swansong in the field for the 2017 Tour of Southland has administrators excited. The 40-year-old expert lead-out rider recently completed the Tour of California, where he finished 25th for his United Healthcare team, 14 minutes behind general classification winner George Bennett and he is looking to return to New Zealand for October's Tour of Southland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southland Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border... May 2 Wildchild 1
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar '17 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar '17 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,389 • Total comments across all topics: 281,225,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC