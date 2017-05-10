Tour of California: Quick-Step hunting stage wins with Kittel
The team of defending champion Julian Alaphilippe is taking a different tack at the Tour of California this year. With Alaphilippe out with injury and potential GC rider David de la Cruz battling illness, the Belgian team will focus instead on stage wins with sprinter Marcel Kittel .
