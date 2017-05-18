Tour of California: Majka loses yellow jersey in Big Bear TT
After two storming rides in the mountain stages of the Tour of California , Rafal Majka started the decisive stage 6 Big Bear time trial with the yellow jersey on his shoulders. In 2014 at the Tour de Pologne, Majka started the final day time trial in yellow and held on to seal his first stage race victory.
