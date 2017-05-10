Top French bank chief attacks no-frills rivals for freeloading

PARIS/FRANKFURT, May 11 One of France's top bankers has accused low-cost rivals of piggybacking on a system built by big banks, saying they should shoulder more of the expense. The remarks from Philippe Brassac, who is chief executive of Credit Agricole, one of the country's largest lenders, underscores the worries about rivals from supermarkets to fintechs competing for customers with cheaper services.

