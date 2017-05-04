Thomas: Time to ban TUEs

Team Sky's Geraint Thomas believes the time has come for cycling's governing body, the Union Cycliste Internationale , to consider scrapping Therapeutic Use Exemptions for riders. The Welsh star was speaking ahead of the start of the 100th Giro d'Italia in Sardinia, where he is aiming to become the first ever British winner of the year's first Grand Tour.

