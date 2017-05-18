Thomas pulls out of Giro d'Italia after Sunday crash
Geraint Thomas of United Kingdom competes. Team Sky's Giro d'Italia curse continued when Geraint Thomas was forced to withdraw on Friday having failed to recover from injuries sustained in a crash during Sunday's ninth stage.
