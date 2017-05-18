Thomas pulls out of Giro d'Italia aft...

Thomas pulls out of Giro d'Italia after Sunday crash

10 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Geraint Thomas of United Kingdom competes. Team Sky's Giro d'Italia curse continued when Geraint Thomas was forced to withdraw on Friday having failed to recover from injuries sustained in a crash during Sunday's ninth stage.

